William P. Koch, 71, of Leola, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Lancaster to the late William L. and Mary (Eberly ) Koch.
William served his country in the U.S. Air Force. During his working years he was an electrician at Tyson Foods. William had an electronic shop in his garage where he liked to fix tv's, radio's, etc. He enjoyed fishing, football, old western shows and movies, playing cards and going to Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.
William is survived by two sons, Steven husband of Patricia Koch of Leola, Scott husband of Rachel Koch of Ephrata and a daughter, Michelle, wife of Joseph Musumeci of Akron; three granddaughters, Crystal Connelly, Adrienne Connelly, Rose Koch; three siblings, Tom, husband of Jane Koch of Ephrata, Donna, wife of Dennis Schonewetter of NY and Dave, husband of Cindy Koch of Lebanon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Mark Koch.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by his funeral service at 11 AM with Pastor Jay Quirk officiating. Interment will take place in Center Church Union Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
