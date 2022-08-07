William P. Mattern, Jr., born on August 20, 1925, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away in his 97th year on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late William and Anna Catherine Mattern.
He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 72 years, and his children, Kathleen (Charles) Engle of Mount Joy, Denise (Steven) Haun of Landisville, Marianne (Thomas) Lawruk of Southport, NC, Carole (Bruce) Andrews of Harrisburg, and William (Bonny) Mattern of Palmyra. He was loving grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Florence (Theodore) Freedman of Lititz.
William was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Francis, his sisters, Mary, Catherine, and Rosemarie, as well as a great-grandson, Alessio Falci.
He graduated from East Lampeter High School and Franklin & Marshall College. He served in the Navy as an aerial photographer during World War II, stationed in Guam and later in Tokyo, Japan.
In his professional life, he was an accountant, having worked in various positions within the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, including the Hershey Lumber Company and Hersheypark and Arena. After 30 years with the organization, he retired in 1989.
Bill had many talents and interests, including dabbling in darkroom photography, assembling models and dollhouses, constructing model railroads, doing home remodeling projects, woodworking furniture and toys, grilling at family cookouts, playing with his grandchildren, and slipping Milkbone treats to dogs. He was an active member of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company and served as Treasurer for many years. In retirement, he looked forward to his daily morning coffee at the firehouse with friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Tuesday, August 23rd at St. Joan of Arc Church, (where he was a longtime member), 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey, PA, 17033. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30AM. Interment will follow in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers send contributions to "The Heart of the Parish Fund", c/o St. Joan of Arc Church.
