William P. "Bill" Groff, 70, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Darlene F. (Coleman) Groff, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Born in Bart Township, he was the son of the late Lloyd F. and Lelia M. (Rhoads) Groff.
Bill was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1968. During and after high school, Bill was employed by Strasburg Pallet Company, retiring with 45 years of service. During this time, he also operated a poultry farm. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Crystal Lynn Mullens; grandchildren, Chaylyn and Cody Mullens; brother, Lloyd (Judy) Groff, Jr.; sisters, Mary Aument-Steffy, Linda (Paul) Rudy, Judy (Dale) Landis, Debbie (Rick) Shepler, Sharon (David) Rineer, and Trudy Groff.
Services and interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
A living tribute »