William P. "Bill" Bartlow, Jr., 53, formerly of Mount Joy, currently residing at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late William P. Sr. and Christine M. (Young) Bartlow. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, James P. and Timothy B. Bartlow.
Bill was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1987. He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, the Bainbridge Fire Department, and the Sons of the American Legion, Elizabethtown Post 329. An avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles Fan, he enjoyed model cars, Indian artifacts, and playing bingo.
There will be no formal services. Bill will be laid to rest with his family in the Muncy Cemetery, Muncy, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »