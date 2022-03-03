William Michael Tillotson died from natural causes in Lancaster, PA on February 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Bill is survived by his wife, Gail, his son, David, and his sister, Mary Porubsky.
Bill was born in Elsie, MI, where he graduated from Elsie High School, attended college at Michigan State University and later became a math teacher at Garden Spot High School in New Holland, PA where he taught for 25 years. Bill was active in the United Methodist Church, a member of the Freemasons, and enjoyed rooting for his Michigan athletic teams.
Due to COVID concerns a private memorial service for close friends and family will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local Humane League is appreciated.