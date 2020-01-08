William Michael "Mike" Skilling, Jr.

On January 1, 2020, William Michael Skilling (Mike), 40, of Lititz, lost his fight with addiction. Mike he will be deeply missed by his mother Dianne Paula Skilling; his father William M. Skilling and wife Diane; his two sisters Denise M. Skilling, Kristi T. Hummer and her husband, Wayne; his daughter Fiona Mariana Skilling and stepchildren Charlie and Kylee Welsh; nieces, nephews, and cousins. William was preceded in death by his niece and grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am.
Memorial donations can be made to "The Ryan Brubaker Foundation", whose mission is to help youth in need, at 29 Ridge Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or at www.rcbfund.org.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »