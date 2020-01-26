William McFalls passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Lloyd E. McFalls and Sarah McFalls. Bill was the loving husband of the late Dorothy McFalls.
Bill is survived by his children: Billy McFalls and his wife Erin; Diana Hoenninger and her husband Jeff; Janice Risser and her husband Tom; Traci Hill and her husband Brian. Bill also had eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
He was a proud Marine and also served in the Reserves. Bill owned L.E. McFalls Son and Granddaughters Painting Contractors. He also owned T.D.W. Tropical Fish Store.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
