William M. Kerr, 78, of Ephrata, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Hospice and Community Care after an extended illness.
Born in Delaware, OH, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Metzger) Kerr. He was married for 57 years to his wife, Eileen (McCauley) Kerr.
Bill was a missionary from 1979-2011 with BCM International. He served as maintenance director for several camps in Pennsylvania and one in Tennessee; he enjoyed mentoring young people in maintenance at the camps and in his home. He also served in the Ohio National Guard for 8 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Eileen, are four children: Tami Kerr of Ephrata, Cindi and Matt Brown of Stroudsburg, Paul and Kim Kerr of Stroudsburg, and Denise Kerr of Ephrata; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Adrian, Ryan, Cassandra, Sarah, Daniel, and Samuel; a great-grandson, Zachary.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 am at Cornerstone Bible Church, 529 Lauschtown Road, Denver, PA 17517. Burial will be at Memory Gardens, on Wabash Road. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill and on Thursday from 10-11 am at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Bible Church, address above, or to Streamside Camp & Conference Center, www.streamside.org for Camperships. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »