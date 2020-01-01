William M. Emenheiser, Jr., 96, of Mount Joy passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Winifred "Winnie" Latchford Emenheiser who passed in 2000. Bill will be deeply missed by his children: Judy (Gerald) Erb of Mount Joy, Timothy (Pamela) Emenheiser of Mechanicsburg and Cindy (Rick) Spittle of Blue Bell. His grandchildren: Mark Erb, Amy Miller, Barrett Emenheiser, Karli Sanders, Brooke Schies, and Jeremy Spittle will miss his warm and loving company. He is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Bill was the oldest of six children of the late William M., Sr., and Isabelle Whye Emeheiser. He spent his youth on a farm in York County during the Depression, which defined his strong work ethic, a character quality that he carried throughout his life and was an inspiration to others he met. He was a 1939 graduate of Red Lion High School, and later proudly enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. During his career, he worked for the Red Lion Cabinet Factory, which led to a love of woodworking. Bill was a carpenter and wood craftsman. He loved making hundreds of gifts and wooden items for family and friends. Bill retired from RCA after 30 years of employment. During his retirement, he worked at Manheim Auto Auction and for The Sheetz Funeral Home. An active volunteer in the Mount Joy Community, Bill delivered Meals on Wheels, completed mission trips with Habit for Humanity, and was a senior member of the Lions Club of Mount Joy. He was a devoted 64-year member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church of Mount Joy. His hobbies included model trains, and playing card games. Most important to Bill was his family, and supporting his children and grandchildren by attending their sporting events and academic achievements. His legacy as a loving and honest father, grandfather, and friend will live on through his family and friends who knew him.
A Funeral Service honoring Bill's life will be held at St. Mark's UM Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 AM. His family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 2 PM in the Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Habitat For Humanity, 443 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 lancasterlebanonhabitat.org or Rainbows End Youth Center, 105 Fairview Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 reys.org would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to sheetzfuneralhome.com
