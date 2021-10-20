William M. “Bill” Quinn, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes on Saturday, October 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Victoria “Vicky” (Navari) Quinn with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Born in Sherburne, New York, Bill was the son of the late Ward V. and Anna (Mullins) Quinn. Upon graduation from high school, he served in the Army in Korea. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Colgate University in 1952. After years in sales in the metals industry, Bill and Albert Charlton founded Fabral Corporation in 1967. Bill built Fabral into the leading metal industrial and agricultural roofing and siding company in the US, rose to President and retired in 1982 after 25 years.
Bill earned the nickname Lefty as a left-handed pitcher for Colgate University. He loved working outdoors, golfing, and spending time at the Lancaster Country Club. He was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was the dedicated husband and a proud father, and “Poppy” to his seven grandchildren. He was known for his generosity to his family, his church, and his community.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son, LtCol (Ret) Ward Quinn, USMC and his wife, Leslie; his daughter Shauna Muller and her husband, Tim; his grandchildren Katie (and her husband, Patrick), Danielle, Victoria, Brady, Alli, Nick, and Benny; his daughter-in-law Kelly Quinn; and his sister, Mary Murdock. He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Quinn; his brothers Ward Quinn and Thomas Quinn; and his sisters Jane Elliott and Katherine Lacalamita.
A funeral service will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Daniel Powell officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Catholic High School’s Capital Campaign at www.lchsyes.org (650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster PA 17601) or St. John Neumann Catholic Church at https://sjnlancaster.org/ (601 E Delp Rd - Lancaster PA 17601).
To leave online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com