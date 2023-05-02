William M. "Bill" Grau, Jr., 80, lifelong Lancaster resident, passed away after a long illness on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was the son of the late William M. Grau, Sr., and the late May (Fry) Grau. He was married to his loving wife, Nancy (Swift) Grau, for 59 years.
Bill graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1961, where he played trumpet in the marching band. He attended trade school to learn printing and went on to work as a mill operator at Alcoa, Lancaster, for 38 years. Bill was a lifelong member of Covenant United Methodist Church, where he served in many ways including the community table and Angel Food ministries.
Bill loved his community and volunteered as a tutor and with Power Packs for Fulton Elementary. He served on numerous mission trips with Work Weeks Mission and Red Bird Mission. Bill loved tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Along with his wife, he enjoyed extensive travel and cruises. He was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and loved ice hockey.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Doug L. Grau and Scott A. Grau (Sandy), grandchildren, Lauren E. Grau and Cooper J. Grau, and brother, Donald Grau.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life service at Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church.
