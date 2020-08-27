William Lee "Bill" Pope, 66, of Lancaster passed away August 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born April 11, 1954 in Richmond, VA, William was the son of Viola (Pope) McGeachy. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Smith) Pope with whom he shared over 19 wonderful years of marriage together.
Bill was a 1973 JP McCaskey graduate and went on to be a longtime security officer at the Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #299 and enjoyed fishing through the years.
Bill was an avid football fan and dedicated coach. In his younger years, he coached Wheatland Middle School and the JP McCaskey Junior Tornadoes as well as the Sertoma Chargers. The game of football meant the world to Bill and he enjoyed sharing his love of the game by teaching the games. Off the field, Bill was a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan and looked forward to cheering them on every Sunday. Most importantly, Bill cherished his family and was the definition of a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and mother, Bill is survived by two sons: Robert Hurst husband of Kathy and Tyler Pope; a daughter: Brittney Vazquez wife of Marquis; two step daughters: Sonia Rodriguez and Lisa Rodriguez; two brothers: Henry Pope and Ernest McGeachy husband of Victoria; and a sister: Linda McGeachy. He will also be greatly missed by three grandchildren: Tyler, Prince, and Amina; three step grandchildren: Derrick, Dajion, and Jayden; as well as a step great-granddaughter: Catalina.
Family and friends will be received Saturday August 29, 2020 from 11AM-12:30PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Committal services at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery will follow at 1pm with Rev. Adrian Boxley and Rev. Ruby Jones officiating.
Flowers will be received, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in William's honor have been politely asked to consider Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
