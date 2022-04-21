William Laurence Bicking May 26, 1942-April 12, 2022

William Laurence ("Larry") Bicking II, 79, passed away at home and in his sleep, April 12, 2022, with his wife Elizabeth at his side. Born May 26, 1942 in Wilmington, DE to Charles Albert and Blanche Malcom Bicking, Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Elizabeth Luckhurst Bicking; son Andrew Bicking, daughter-in-law Jennifer Fowler and grandchildren Lyle and Elka Bicking; sisters Martha Nagy and Margie Bicking, brother Chas Bicking and sister-in-law Molly Craig-Comin Bicking.
As a young boy, Larry enjoyed playing with his siblings and neighbors in the forest, pastures and creeks along what is now the Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE. He had an enriching and dynamic home life and was active in the Boy Scouts, an interest he maintained as a young man and father.
He graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School, Lewiston, NY in 1960, where he managed the football team and was the sports reporter for the Niagara Falls Gazette. He graduated Springfield College in 1964 where he met his wife Elizabeth and many other life-long friends, and the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana in 1965 with a master's degree in Parks and Recreation Administration. Larry believed in the power of non-partisan government and civic organizations to help people. He worked as the Assistant Director of Recreation for the Village of Oak Park, IL prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1967, receiving a presidential direct commission as Lieutenant and being stationed at the Army War College and Carlisle Barracks in PA. He continued public service as the Superintendent of Recreation and the Superintendent of Special Facilities for New Castle County, DE; Assistant Director and Director of Parks, Recreation and Properties for the City of Cleveland, OH; and Director of the Ohio Public Works Commission. Larry held strong humanitarian and environmental values and received many acknowledgements throughout his career.
A consummate collector of hobbies and interests, Larry loved local history and restoring early American antiques with his wife, home repair, gardening, beekeeping, cutting firewood, and spending a quiet afternoon tinkering with his 1932 Model A Ford. As a retiree, Larry applied his professional skills as a board member of Bryn Du Mansion, Licking Land Trust, the Ohio chapter of Palantines to America, and the Ohio National Road Association; and, volunteered with local historical, genealogical, environmental and community groups. He loved sharing his daily walk along the small creek that flows from Sycamore Springs in New Holland, PA with his grandchildren, where he fed the birds and always had a small dog bone ready for his "four legged friends."
A life can be challenging to represent in words, perhaps more so for a free-thinking and creative person. Larry is remembered for his dry wit and gracious humanity, principled and exacting ethic, reserved and jovial (at times mischievous) manner, and gentle nurturing care.
A memorial service will be held May 27, at 2:00 P.M. at the Garden Spot Village Outdoor Pavilion, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA.
