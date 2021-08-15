William L. Lawrence, 81, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at WellSpan York Hospital.
Bill worked in printing and had been employed by the former Science Press of Ephrata and most recently by Graphica and Tursack. He later worked for Raybestos-Manhattan for 17 years.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He especially loved dirt track racing and would watch sprint car and modified racing at local tracks.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two children: Jay (Rochelle) Lawrence and Kathryn Harmon; three grandchildren: Nathan Zerbe, Trevor Lawrence, and Evan Lawrence; and one brother, Howard Linn.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com