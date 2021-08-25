William L. Helm, Sr., 78 of Millersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 17, 2021. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late John and Helen (Boatman) Helm.
He will be fondly remembered for being the life of the party and his joking personality. He loved working on muscle cars and his beloved Ford Mustang. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching NASCAR. More importantly, William will be remembered as a family man. He treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by his children: William "Bill" Helm, Jr. of Lancaster, Michael Helm, husband of Tammy of Willow Street and Kristal Daily of Lancaster, a brother: John Helm, husband of Kathy of Landisville, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pappy", as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his children: Brian Helm and Shelly Metz and a brother, Dennis "Denny" Helm.
A casual visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10 AM – Noon at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give
