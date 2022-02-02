William L. Clark, 82, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late C. William & Margaret (Haws) Clark and the loving husband to Patricia J. (Musser) Clark for 52 years, until her passing in 2014.
Bill grew up in Stevens, a lifelong resident of his family’s farm in Red Run. He attended Governor Mifflin High School and established his longtime career at Martin Limestone in Ephrata, where he was a heavy equipment operator until retiring in 2002. While he and Pat were raising their family, Bill converted a van into a camper and family outings became a favorite pastime. He was a tractor enthusiast and even today the Farmall F-12 and John Deere M that he grew up with are still in the family. He was a talented musician, mastering the guitar and many other instruments with ease and a natural ear for music. Strumming or picking strings to the tune of bluegrass gospel filled his soul. Bill always enjoyed a good game of Hasenpfeffer with friends. Bill was a skilled woodworker, creating beautiful keepsakes for his family. He was hardworking, determined, and a great storyteller. Most of all he loved his family. Anticipating the day that he could be with his wife again, he asked that “Smile, I’m with Pat” be written on his headstone. So today, we smile in awe of Bill’s unfailing love.
Bill is survived by three children, William L. Clark, Jr. (Shawnee) of Mohnton, Brian L. Clark (Stephanie) of Ephrata, & Melissa M. Burch (Scott) of Belchertown, MA; seven grandchildren, Crystal, Corey, Taylor, Natalie, Austin, Alexander, Mackenzie; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Carter, Nell, Jackson, Luci, Marlow, Oliver, and one on the way; and a sister, Ruth Reich. Bill was predeceased by infant sister, Dorothy and sister, Jane Schaeffer.
Bill’s family would like to thank Senior Helpers of Ephrata and AseraCare Hospice for the excellent care of their father, allowing him to stay at home for so long.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
A viewing will be held Thurs., Feb. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), Pa, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Salem United Cemetery, Reamstown.