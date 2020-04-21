William L. Brill, 88, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Lancashire Hall on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the husband of the late Donna M. Brill and son of the late Paul and Margaret (Sharp) Brill.
He is survived by three children: Deborah A. Brill, Kathy S. (Richard) Fry, and W. Michael (Karen) Brill; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, William was preceded in death by a brother James Brill.
William was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Worship Center in Leola, PA and worked as an Air Traffic Controller for over 50 years.
Services will be announced at a future date and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
