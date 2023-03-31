William L. "Bill" Smith, 85, of Lebanon, PA, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon. He was the husband of Grace E. (Marzolf) Smith, to whom he would have been married 51 years on April 1, 2023.
Born in Providence, RI on October 7, 1937, he was a son of the late William and Ruth E. (Williams) Smith.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Memorial High School, Middleboro, MA; a 1972 graduate of Columbia Bible College Graduate School, South Carolina, receiving his MA; and a 1973 graduate of the University of South Carolina, receiving his Master of Education. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bill retired as a Lt. Colonel for the USAR Special Forces and was a service officer with the Disabled American Veterans from 1988 to 2002. He was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church and the NRA. Most importantly Bill trusted Jesus as his Savior when he was 16 and continued to follow Him all of his life.
In addition to his wife, Bill is also survived by a sister, Carolyn, wife of Terrell Aronspeer, of Texas; and a brother, Robert L., husband of Cheryl (Lenzan) Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N. Chestnut St., Mt. Aetna, preceded by a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Military honors will follow the service outside of the church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Aetna Bible Church, PO Box 140, Mt. Aetna, PA 19544.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.