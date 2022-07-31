William Kenneth "Ken" Martin - born July 1, 1931 in Lancaster, PA. Ken enlisted in the U.S.A.F. on Dec. 29, 1950.
Ken met Sue Willet in 1952 and on Dec. 5, 1953 they were married in Sacramento, California. Their first daughter, Lucinda Anne, was born in 1954 and their second daughter, Cathy Sue in 1956.
Ken retired from the U.S.A.F. as a Lt. Col. Following retirement, he went into business with his lifelong friend Richard "Dick" Huss. They ran Graphic Crafts in Lancaster, PA for 24 years. Ken and Sue moved to Tucson, AZ in 1996. Ken was fully retired and Sue served as an interim pastor at UCC churches.
Ken finished his battle with Lewy body dementia on the morning of July 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife Sue, his brother Miles Vincent Martin (Mary Ann), his daughters Cindy (Mike) Lange and Cathy Martin, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Casas Adobes United Church of Christ on August 3, 2022 at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Interfaith Community Services of Tucson in Ken's honor.