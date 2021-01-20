William K. Shirk, 86, passed away on January 13, 2021, at home in Carmel, ME. Born in Silver Spring, PA on August 24, 1934, he was the eldest child of Moses M. Shirk and Lydia N. (Kniesly) Shirk. He was the husband of Doris Stoll Shirk.
Having completed the 8th grade at Donegal School District, he worked on the family farm. He later worked in excavating, feed mill truck, Musser's potato chip plant, Sauder Eggs (Lititz), High Steel Structures, Inc. (Lancaster, PA). In '77 he relocated to Potter County, PA, where he, with the help of his wife, Wanda R. (Gehret) Shirk, built a substantial Amsoil business (Synthetic Lubricants). In year 2000 Dad relocated once more, this time to Corinna, ME, all along continuing with the Amsoil business. Recently Dad downsized to a smaller residence in Carmel, ME. He was having trouble with balance and swallowing (dysphagia).
Bill was an avid hunter, enjoyed boating, four-wheel drive vehicles, snowmobiling, and cold weather and wildlife. He will be missed as his reading skills and general knowledge skills were basically second to none. Dad was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.
Dad's first wife (Lorrie F. (Zook) Garman survives, as well as 3 children, Evelyn R. (Ernie) Fouts, Boonville, MS, James W. Shirk, Leola, PA, and Esther L. (David) Leicy, Stevens, PA. Second wife Wanda R. (Gehret) Shirk survives, as well as 2 children, Dawn R. (Adam) Keser, Woodstock, CT, Shawn R. Shirk, Genesee, PA, 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Doris N. Shirk, Samuel K. Shirk, and Abram K. Shirk. Two siblings survive, Francis M. (Richard) Armstrong, and Esther S. Shirk.
There will be a small burial service in Maine around the beginning of April 2021.
A living tribute »