William K. “Shack” McNiel, 71, died after a lengthy illness on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Manor Care, Camp Hill. Born in Mount Joy, PA, he was the son of the late of Naomi Gantz McNiel and William H. McNiel.
Shack graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1968 and worked for Commonwealth National Bank for two years in the IT Department. He also worked for Hurley Industries and Bosch USA. He enjoyed various sports and was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan. In his younger years, he also, enjoyed going fishing.
He is survived by three children; William “Smokey” Glover, Shana McGill-Brooks, wife of Marlin; Melissa Patton Walschburger, wife of Michael; a brother, Ron J. McNiel; three grandchildren all of Lancaster and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly E. Brown.
In keeping with Shack’s wishes, there will be no funeral services and cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.
