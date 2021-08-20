William K. King, 71, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in his residence after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Whittier, CA, he was the son of the late William H. and Lottie (Stegall) King. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Weller) King, with whom he married on June 20, 1998, and shared twenty-three loving years of marriage.
William had proudly served his country in the United Stated Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Cedar Lane Chapel. He was also a member of the New Holland American Legion, the New Holland V.F.W and the Mid Atlantic Air Museum.
He was employed by Carlos R. Leffler for forty-two years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed kayaking, bike riding and attending car shows with his 1998 Ford truck that he had restored with his friend, Donnie. He also enjoyed going out to eat and spending time with family.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons; John R. King of Ronks, Kevin husband of Rochelle King of Lebanon, Jaret King of Denver and Josh King. Also surviving is a step son; Paul Prino of New Orleans, grandchildren; Caitlyn, Hannah, Alicia, Natalie, Abagial, Elizabeth, Airiana and William, a great-granddaughter; Ophelia and a brother; Charles King. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a step brother; William H. King, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 at 10:00 AM with Chuck Lauver and Lloyd Hoover officiating. There will be a viewing held on Sunday evening from 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM and on Monday for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Bridgeville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Foundation, www.stjude.org or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com