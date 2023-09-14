William K. Fetter, 85, of Denver, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Lancaster County, son of the late Irwin S. and Edith L. (Kersher) Fetter. He was the husband of Sylvia L. (Burkholder) Fetter, who he loved and adored during their 66 years of marriage.
Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a teletypist. After his service, he drove oil truck for C.G. Sweigart for many years prior to his retirement. He was an avid fast pitch softball player and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Bill loved to vacation in Ship Bottom, NJ every summer with his family. At home, he enjoyed cooking all things "PA Dutch" and tending to his garden.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by, a son, Andrew T. Fetter; 3 grandchildren, Daniel Fetter, Matthew Fetter, and Alison Fetter; 3 great-grandchildren, Baylee Fetter, Sylvie Fetter, and Nora Duignan; a sister, Marie Kopf and a brother, Paul Fetter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Fetter and a brother, Irwin Fetter, Jr.
There are no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.