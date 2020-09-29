William K. "Bill" Trupe of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was born on June 16th, 1944 in Leola. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1963.
He is survived by his significant other Shiumei S. Hui of Lancaster. His daughters Tiffiny Trupe of Wildomar, CA, engaged to James Beltrame, and Traci Cornelison of Manheim, married to Alex Cornelison. His grandchildren Dylan Spain, Justin Spain, Lexi Cornelison, and Wyatt Cornelison. His sisters, Alice Weiler, Barbara Kensinger, and Linda Peachey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Naomi Trupe, and his brother Terry Trupe.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral. For a livelier obituary or to send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
