Sports Fans and Raisin Bran Lovers, sit back and enjoy the telling of another Bill Moran story. It began on June 14, 1945, when William Joseph Moran, Jr., was born in Wilmington, DE, to William J. Moran, Sr., and Esther Williams. In his 74 years, Bill never met a stranger.
Bill grew up in Lancaster and spent the first 2/3 of his life here. He graduated from McCaskey High School, and worked for Bell Atlantic, then Verizon, for a total of 42 years. In 1997, he moved to Powhatan, VA, where he spent the remainder of his life still telling colorful stories to the love of his life, Debbie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday 2/16 at 3pm at New Harvest Church, Powhatan, VA.
