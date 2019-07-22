William James "Billy" McDonnell, 54, went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Robert Allen McDonnell and Sandra L. Wilson.
He graduated from Garden Spot High School. Billy worked in facility maintenance at Four Seasons Produce for more than 20 years. He had an incredible work ethic and enjoyed his coworkers.
Billy had a passion for military veterans, he was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 662 New Holland and a lifetime Auxiliary member of the Ephrata VFW Post 3376. He was a member of the Reamstown AA. During his free time, he enjoyed fixing things, spending time with friends and family and rooting for his Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sisters, Tina Morant of Lancaster and Terry Zook of East Earl, his brother-in-law Eugene Cash of Ephrata. Billy loved his nephews and nieces: Ron Bailey, Austin Zook, Autumn Zook, Matt Cash, Trishia Cash and Sarah Cash.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Billy's Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park.
In Billy's honor, a memorial contribution may be made to a Veterans Organization of your choosing.
