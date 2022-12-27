William J. Yoder, 82, of Narvon, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Elaine (Hershey) Yoder, in 2017.
Born in Grantsville, MD, Bill was the son of the late Henry and Mabel (Hershberger) Yoder.
He was a self-employed feed supplement dealer for over 40 years.
Singing and gospel music were high priorities for Bill. He and Elaine were the founding members of The Royal Sounds for 38 years. He played his signature red Gibson guitar while Elaine played the piano and accordion. Together, in the 1960's, they served at an orphanage as missionaries for a year in Nigeria. Most recently, he attended Lighthouse Church.
Surviving is his daughter, Kelly Grace married to Jasson Johnson, Narvon, three grandchildren, Austin Ebersol, Lauren Ebersol, and Aiden Johnson, a son-in-law Al Ebersol, Forsythe, MO and three siblings, Elam Yoder, Hagerstown, MD, Dorothy Beachy, Elizabethtown, and Elaine Yoder, Springs.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi Michelle Ebersol, a sister Eva Lena Schrock, and a brother Denver Yoder.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557. Friends will be received at the church from 9 11 a.m. Interment will be private in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lighthouse Church for the Build a Brighter Future Fund, address above (indicate William Yoder on memo line) or at www.lightouseag.com/give. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.