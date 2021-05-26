William J. "Will" Ballard, 47, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Sarah A. (Coffey) Ballard and the late William J. Holland.
He will be sorely missed by his mother Sarah, children: Derrall, Shade, Shaniya, and Janaeyah Ballard, grandchildren: Zariah and Ayanna, and siblings, Bobby, Robert, Jr., Odis, Charles, James, and Kevin. Will is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in passing by his father, William J. Holland, stepfather, Robert E. Ballard, Sr., and a brother, Lyndon.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at 2 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 1 PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »