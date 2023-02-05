William J. Schebler, Sr., 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William J. and Phyllis M. (Rueb) Schebler. He was married to his wife, the late Rosemary E. Schebler, for over 40 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to William's Memorial Service at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. with The Rev. H. James Tanner officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Parking for the service is located behind the Church at 401 Lafayette Street. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
For additional information, please visit