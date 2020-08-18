William J. Rhineer, age 57, of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the husband of Kelly L. Eckman Rhineer with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage on February 27th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Arthur & Dorothy Miller Rhineer. He graduated from Penn Manor High School. He was a heavy equipment operator for Charter Homes of Lancaster. He was a member of the Lancaster Sportsman Club. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle, going to auctions, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Brittany Rhineer fiancée of Sean Lefever of Quarryville, Karrie Rhineer of Lancaster, Jeremy Reinhart fiancé of Ashtyn Mark of Millersville, 8 grandchildren, 5 siblings: Susie wife of James Barr of New Providence, Robert Rhineer of Millersville, Faith Aukamp of Quarryville, Tonya wife of Chris Menges of Mount Joy, Lori Shriner of Millersville.
There will be a celebration of life drop in at the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, August 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. reynoldsandshivery.com
