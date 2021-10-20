William J. McCann, Jr., of Lancaster, PA, passed away at age 84 on October 15, 2021.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William J. Sr. and Kathryn McGuigan McCann.
He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Business and was employed by Proctor and Gamble in sales for 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing golf, metal detecting, and spending time with his family.
He was a parishioner of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church since 1965, He chaired a committee for many years of volunteers who provided bag lunches for the homeless at St. Anne’s Church in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife with whom he would have celebrated 56 years of marriage October 23rd, Eleanor (Arnold) McCann, daughter Susan and her husband Thomas Kyle of Hanover, MD, son Christopher and his wife Susan of Norristown, and son Kevin of Lancaster, and by his grandchildren: Tommy, Nicole, Jacob, and Emily. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat (Beatrice) Hinkle.
Friends will be received by William’s family on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 10-11AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Pike, Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Mr. McCann’s family respectfully requests all in attendance at Mass to wear a mask. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send a condolence, please visit