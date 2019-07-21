William J. Marcotte, 80, of 67 Cedar Acres Dr., Lancaster, PA formerly of Leola, PA and Taunton, MA passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Elmer and Albina St. Aubin Marcotte. He was the loving husband of Judith A. Frechette Santos Marcotte. A radioman serving in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1977, Mr. Marcotte also was a cook at several VA hospitals.
He loved attending his Navy reunions; socializing with people; and spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife; his children, Patrick married to Cathy Marcotte, N. Dartmouth, MA, Richard, Boynton Beach, FL, Ian, Acushnet, MA; step-children, Paul married to Rita Santos, Mooresville, NC, Glen married to Pat Santos, Lewisberry, PA, Julia married to Michael Reardon, Southampton, MA; five grandchildren, Brenton married to Rebecca Marcotte, Camden, Taylor, Thomas and Luke; three step-grandchildren, Nolan Reardon, and Luke and Noah Santos; 1 great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Edward, Seekonk, MA; a sister, Jeannette Lavalley, Taunton, MA. A son, John and siblings, Elaine, Shirley and Richard preceded him in death
Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd. Annville, PA. Viewing: Thursday, 11 a.m. – Noon at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Hospice Unit at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. FurmanFuneralHome.com