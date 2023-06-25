William J. Madonna, age 96, of Lancaster, passed away on June 7, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He retired as a beautician in 1990. Born in Lancaster, he was the youngest son of the late Salvatore Madonna and Sinopli Madonna.
Bill was president of the Italian American Citizen's Club of Lancaster. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster and served as usher for 63 years.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Londa Murphy of Lancaster.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on June 30, 2023 from 9am to 9:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30am. Burial to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
