William J. Knapp, 85, of Landisville, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was the husband of Patricia Fridinger Knapp, with whom he would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2023. He was born in Lancaster and raised in Columbia, son of the late William C. and Mary Storm Knapp.
Knapp retired in 1997 as the Wire Editor for the Intelligencer Journal where he worked for more than 20 years. He was previously employed by the credit and Pulsar Divisions of Hamilton Watch, Lancaster and SLC, Blue Ball. He was a charter member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, since 1964. He was active for many years in the Hempfield Jaycees, in the local Republican Party in the 1960's and 70's and as a Little League Coach and Umpire for the Hempfield Youth Association. As an avid golfer, he was a familiar face at the former Indian Springs Golf Course. Knapp graduated in 1955 from Lancaster Catholic High School and earned a Liberal Arts Degree from St. Vincent College in 1959.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: William M. Knapp, Lititz and Thomas A. (Michelle Perry) Knapp, York. One daughter-in-law: Donna H. Knapp, Washington Boro. Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One brother: James F. (Fay Fry) Knapp, Washington Boro. A nephew and nieces. He was preceded in death by a son: John V. Knapp. A brother: Robert C. Knapp and a sister: Mary T. Knapp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, as Celebrant and Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz. Private Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: St. Leo the Great Church Building Fund. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com