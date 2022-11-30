William J. Keck, Sr.

William J. "Bill" Keck, Sr., 80, of Martic Twp., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Stratford, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Wanda (Pikus) Keck. Bill was the loving husband of Noreen E. (Clay) Keck, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage on October 19th.
Following graduation from high school, Bill began working in the snack food industry and held many positions for various companies over a span of 60 years. In retirement, and liking to stay busy, he worked parttime for the U.S. Post Office and Williams Apothecary in Lancaster. In earlier years, he played in several bands, enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake, and volunteered as a firefighter with the Sweetwater Fire Department in NJ.
Bill is survived by his wife, Noreen, and three children: Stephen Keck and his wife Heather of Millersville, James T. Keck and his wife Stephanie of Lancaster; and Nadine E. Wagner and her husband Dan of Upper St. Clair, PA. Also surviving are daughters-in law Kathy Keck (the late Michael) of Lancaster and Jana Keck (the late William, Jr.) of Millersville; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Keck of WA; and sisters Linda Ross, Delores Mayza and Theresa Sullivan, all of NJ. He will also be especially missed by the family feline, Minky. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Michael P. Keck in 2010, and his son, William J. Keck, Jr. in 2022; a brother, Ronald Keck; and a sister, Maryann Van Elsland
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. for online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com