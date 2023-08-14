William J. Jordan

William J. "Deacon Bill" Jordan, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, in his home with his loving wife of 56 years, Rita (Reinsel) Jordan, by his side.
Bill lived a life of service and ministry to others in many capacities, including serving as a Deacon in the Diocese of Harrisburg, as a PA Pardons Case Specialist, a prison chaplain at both Camp Hill State Prison and Lancaster County Prison, visiting the sick in hospitals, providing spiritual guidance to those in need, and through the creation of his non-profit, Compassionate House Aftercare, Inc. in Lancaster, which assisted individuals recently released from prison re-establish themselves as contributing members of society.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Penn State University and a Master of Education degree from Shippensburg University.
Born in Sharon, PA on October 20, 1943, he was the son of the late William J. and Caroline (Manilla) Jordan. Bill had a deep devotion to the people and relationships in his life, as he believed our relationships with others were life's most valuable gift. Bill had a deep faith and relationship with God, and was always seeking guidance to live a life emulating our Savior, Jesus Christ. Pepop, as he was called by his grandchildren, was a lifelong learner, loved Penn State football and basketball, as well as the Steelers and Pirates.
He is survived by his wife and six children: Julie Schoeppner (Glyn Ellis) of Pittsburgh; Amy (Dan) Wall of Lancaster; Diane (Jon) Welsh of Lancaster; Mark (Amy) Jordan of Landisville; Theresa (Michael) Louie of Landisville; and Mary (Brian) Beiler of York; 16 grandchildren: Lauren and Hannah Schoeppner; Carly and Kelly Wall; Megan, Grace and Luke Welsh; Andrew (Samantha), Abby and Eric Jordan; Sarah, Nick and Nathan Louie; and Anne, Steve and David Beiler; brother James (Linda) Jordan of Warren, Ohio; and sister Patricia (Joe) Thompson of Sharpesville, PA. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Richard Jordan of Erie, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel as Celebrant. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Private Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bill's memory to Off the Streets Lancaster, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com