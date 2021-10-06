William J. Holden, Jr., known to family and friends as “BJ”, 46, of Mountville, passed away at home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of the late William J. Holden, Sr. and Betty (Myers) Holden. Newly wed on June 4, 2021, BJ was the beloved husband of Sheila (Hernandez) Nunez, and the loving father of his son, Aidian Holden.
BJ graduated from Dover Area High School with the Class of 1993. For the last 13 years, he worked as a Product Manager for Heat & Control, Inc. in Lititz. At the age of 38, he was the recipient of a heart transplant, which defined his life and his great love of family, especially his son, Aidian, who was his world. BJ was also an avid music fan and had a passion for playing guitar; he played in many bands over the years and enjoyed all genres of music. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh.
Along with his wife and son, BJ is survived by his step children, Ariana and Alexander Nunez; his brother, Richard “Dick” Holden and his wife Angela of Marietta; and three sisters, Susan Holden of Georgia, Connie Pitz and her husband Kurtis of New Providence, and Wendy Holden Otano and her husband Julio of Florida.
To honor BJ’s life, a gathering will take place from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A time of sharing of memories will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in BJ’s memory may be offered to Music for Everyone, 42 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, or to the Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House, 3940 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. For online condolences visit: