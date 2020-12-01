William J. Blackwell, 86, of East Earl, PA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pottsville on May 12, 1934. He was the son of the late William H. Blackwell and Hannah (Plachek) Blackwell. William was the husband of the late Helen (Lewis) Blackwell who passed away in 2013.
He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, St. Clair. He was a 1952 Graduate of St. Clair High School. William was employed at Stylecraft in East Earl. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Blackwell, who passed away in 2019. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Hannah Halsey. William is survived by a son, William S. Blackwell of East Earl, a son, Richard C. Blackwell, husband of Sherri of East Earl, a son, Gary A. Blackwell of Denver, PA, a daughter, Kimberly A. Blackwell Zimmerman, wife of Brian of Lititz, PA, a niece, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service and Interment with military honors by the St. Clair Honor Guard will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, St. Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., St. Clair is in charge of arrangements.
