William J. "Bill" Zerphey, 64, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 16, 2023. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Wallace D. Zerphey and the late Mary (Newcomer) Zerphey. Bill is survived by a son, Adam Zerphey of North Carolina; a daughter, Kristal Rambler, wife of Brandon of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, Corey Zerphey, Andrew Rambler and James Rambler; and two brothers, Ed and Tom Zerphey.
Bill was preceded in death by a brother, John Zerphey.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
