William J. "Bill" Scheid, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. He was the son of the late Robert C. Scheid and Mary (Ruhl) Scheid.
Bill loved his job at the Occupational Development Center in Lancaster and worked there for many years. He loved camping at Black Rock Retreat, being outdoors, swimming, fishing, and trips to the family cabin in Perry County. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and game shows and listening to country music. Bill was very sociable and could make friends with anyone. He enjoyed sitting outside to people-watch and talk with those that walked by.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Griffith (Clayton), niece, Melissa M. Ray, nephews, George R. Ray, Jason Griffith, Ryan Griffith, Brandon Griffith, 3 great-nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, George D. Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Marie Ray.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Occupational Development Center of Lancaster at www.odcenter.org
Please visit Bill's Memorial Page at: