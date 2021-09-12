William J. "Bill" Latsha, 70, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with his devoted wife by his side. He fought a courageous battle with glioblastoma, for the past year. Born January 15, 1951, in Shamokin, Bill was the son of the late William E. and Hazel (Metz) Latsha. In August he celebrated his 49th wedding anniversary with Jeanette M. (Dosch) Latsha.
Those who really knew Bill, knew he had a need for speed. He was an active member in the Pace Miata club, obtained a private pilot's license, was an active member in the Lancaster County Radio Control Club, and loved riding his recumbent bike on the rail trails. In many of these groups he was not only a member but also a mentor in teaching and training others. He was most proud of being a Scout Master; leading young boys and training them to obtain Eagle Scout, including his own son. Bill was also a member of the Elks Lodge #134, American Legion Post #34, and AMVETS Post #19.
Bill was a self-taught "Mr. Fix It". From cars, to r.c. planes to home appliances, Bill could find a way to repair, fix or upgrade it. He also enjoyed camping and kayaking. He had a fulfilling life and always wanted to be on the go.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Jeanette, their son, Jonathan W. Latsha of East Petersburg; grandchildren: Victoria and Nathanial Latsha, Evan Stekervetz and Layton Rath; sister, Susan LeCalsey of Wisconsion, and nephew, Paul LeCalsey of Minnesota.
Guests are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service Wednesday and on Tuesday, September 14th from 6 PM – 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/memorial or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institutions/make-a-gift
