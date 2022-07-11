William J. "Bill" Keck, Jr., 57, of Manor Twp., passed away very unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of William J. and Noreen E. (Clay) Keck. Bill was the loving husband of Jana M. (Kaufhold) Keck, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage this past March.
Bill graduated from Penn Manor High School with the Class of 1983. For the last 10 years, he worked as a Material Damage Adjuster for Erie Insurance Company. He was an avid boater and fisherman, and also had a passion for cooking both in the kitchen and on the grill. When Bill wasn't spending time with his family, working, fishing or catering, Bill was donating his time and expertise to cook for several charitable organizations and fundraising events in his community. Anytime someone asked Bill to help he would always be there, and he would say "It's for the kids, it's my way to give back, and it's what I do". Bill passed his passion and knowledge of fishing and cooking on to many family members and friends. He had an amazing sense of humor and was always the life of the party, bringing light and laughter to everyone he met. Due to Bill's welcoming personality, he was also lovingly known as "Uncle" and "Brother" to many non-family members as well. He was a great friend to many and will be deeply missed by all. He will be especially missed by his beloved dachshund "Jameson".
Bill was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by his son Alec W. Keck of Lancaster, his daughter, Michelle S. Gomba and his son-in-law Philip D. Gomba of Landisville. Also surviving are his brothers Stephen Keck and his wife Heather of Millersville, and James T. Keck and his wife Stephanie of Lancaster; a sister, Nadine E. Wagner and her husband Dan of Upper St. Clair, PA; his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Kaufhold of Hummelstown, PA; his sister-in-law Kimberly Mease, wife of Dave Mease of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael P. Keck, in 2010.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Bill which will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where a viewing will begin at 10 AM and the family will receive guests until the time of services. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com