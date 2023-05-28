William J. "Bill" Gosling, 98, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Maple Farm.
He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Herbert and Harriet (Boyle) Gosling.
During his working years, Bill worked as a special investigator for the U.S. Labor Department. He was an Army veteran of WWII where he received the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medals. Bill was a member of the NRA, American Legion Cloister Post 429, Knights of Columbus, Civil Air Patrol and was a past chapter president of the Republican National Committee. He enjoyed hiking, traveling and camping.
Bill is survived by seven children, Barbara "Babs", wife of Robert J. Lilley, Deborah Schauffert, Suzette, wife of Mike Owens, Virginia "Ginger" wife of Steve Miles, Barry, husband of MaryAnn Gosling, Robert Gosling, companion of Cassandra Givler, Thomas Gosling, companion of Aarin Seprinski; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Gosling; two sisters, Betty Virginia Armstrong, Virginia Kiefer and a brother, Herbert Gosling.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at OMPH Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, with Father Jim Szobonya C.S.s.R. as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 PM, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to American Legion Cloister Post 429, 300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata , PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
