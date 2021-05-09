William J. "Bill" Clayton, 84, of Pequea, passed away in a boating accident on his private lake on Pennsy Rd., April 4, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William G. and Emma L. (Ziebold) Clayton.
He was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia and went on to attend Pierce School of Business, Temple University, and LaSalle University. Through many years of training and working with others he obtained excellent leadership qualities, patience and understanding with an ability to listen effectively to others.
Bill was an active board member for Smith-Midland located in Virginia and Precast Services Inc., in Ohio. He will be remembered by many for his many years of dedicated service as President of High Concrete Group. On April 15, 2013, he was voted Boss of the Year by the Ephrata Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. He was previously a Chairman for PCI, Vice President Administration for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Executive Vice President of Kurtz Precast, and sales for Giant Portland Cement. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Philadelphia.
Even after retirement, Bill enjoyed the company of his previous business associates. He often shared lunch or dinner with them on a regular basis. He enjoyed a good laugh and knew how to tell a great story. He loved to travel, crossword puzzles, conversation, and a warm climate. Bill believed in 'doing some good' in this world and supported many charities. Bill will be missed by his loving, kind, and close friends. He is survived by his cousin, Anna Krapp of Philadelphia.
Memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/memorial
To send a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com