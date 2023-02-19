William J. Ashley, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Paulette Murray Ashley to whom he was married for 36 years. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Fred William and Irene Reedy Ashley. William was a truck driver and enjoyed his family, his dogs, the outdoors, music, old cars, the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a very funny man who could put a smile on anyone's face.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Corrie A. Fridinger and one son: James D. Ashley. Two grandchildren. Two brothers: Jerry (Betsy) Ashley and Roger (Shari) Ashley. One sister: Janet (Pete) Dinsmore.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
