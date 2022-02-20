William Irohn Heilinger, Jr., 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late William I. Helinger, Sr. and Edna (Sweigart) Heilinger and was the husband of Frances (Wilson) Heilinger.
William was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing and talking with everyone- he was a stranger to no one. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by seven children, Sandy Marshall, Kimberly, Faith Miller, Melissa Days, Cora Ann Heilinger, Kenneth Heilinger, Edward, husband of Hope Heilinger; six grandchildren, Ashley, Caytlyn, Alex, Kelly Rose, Hannah and Madysyn; 17 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Roseanna, wife of David Gray, Pearl, husband of Mervin Zimmerman, and Kathi, wife of Wayne Runk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Burkholder and Dorothy Jane Miller, three nephews, James, Tony and Robert Miller and a niece, Marsha Rose (Zimmerman) Rusch,
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Homes, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Toys for Tots at Toys for Tots.org or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.