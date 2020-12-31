William Houser, 80, of East Earl, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services- Sinking Spring.
He was born in Pottsville to the late Clayton and Marian (Kennedy) Houser and was the husband of Ellen (Duvall) Houser with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
William was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. He had been active in the Air Force Reserves, he loved to golf, and enjoyed collecting movies.
William worked as a accountant for Excide Battery prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by four children, Lori, wife of David Christ of Laureldale, Thomas Houser of Terre Hill, Scott Houser of Dothan, AL, and William Houser of Danville; a grandson, Tyler Christ of Arlington, VA, and a granddaughter, Courtney Christ of Syracuse, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Houser, and a sister, Marian Murray.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, PA, 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
