William Henry Geier, 85, was born on March 4th, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. He passed away peacefully at home in Ronks, PA on the evening of June 4th.
William is survived by his domestic partner, Anna Colbert and his three children, Robert K. Geier, Jean M. Dellman, and Richard K. Geier. Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1960 where he served his country as a wheel and track mechanic for three years and was honorably discharged in 1963. On October 19th, 1963, Bill married his wife, Patricia Ann Brooks, with whom he had a successful family business, Wayside Woodcrafts selling original handmade country woodcrafts. His wife eventually passed away April 4th of 2000 after a battle with advanced stage breast cancer. After his wife's passing, Bill ended up meeting Anna Colbert to whom he was a faithful domestic partner for the rest of his days.
He last lived at Calamus Estates, a 50+ senior living community located in Ronks, PA. During his residency there, he faithfully served as president of the Strasburg Senior's Group where he organized trips, provided entertainment, and raised money for events for the members' enjoyment. Bill was also proudly appointed two times by Maryland Governor Paris Glendening and a third time by Governor Martin O'Malley to serve as a mental health advocate for the Citizen's Advisory Board at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center where he impacted and made a difference advocating for patients' rights.
The viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 15th between 2 PM-4 PM at Evans Funeral Chapel in Forest Hill, MD (there will be no evening viewing). The funeral service will be held 11 AM-12 PM on Friday, June 16th at Evans Funeral Chapel. Proceeding the service, there will be a procession to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD where the burial will commence at approximately 12:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or online at: www.hospicecommunity.org/gift