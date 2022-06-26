William Henry Bergdoll, 84, of Peach Bottom, graduated to Heaven on Thursday, June 23, 2022 while at home. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Anna (Lambert) Bergdoll. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Hackett) Bergdoll.
Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for Scott Paper Co. for 34 years. He took great pleasure in his work as a part-time farmer, raising black angus cattle and growing sweet corn were some of his favorite farm tasks. Bill was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and the Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge. He enjoyed John Deere Tractors, visiting with friends, crabbing, fishing, and travelling, especially to Alaska. Most of all, Bill enjoyed time spent with his family and his beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children: William H. Bergdoll, Jr. (Linda); Stephen A. Bergdoll; and Lisa Glackin (Jeffrey); 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Final Farewell and Commendation will be private in the Penn Hill Friends Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
A living tribute »