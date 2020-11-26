William Harold Adams

William H. Adams, 85, of Lititz, PA, passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Mount Union, PA, Bill was the son of Harold and Helen (Faust) Adams. He was the oldest of four mischievous boys.
Bill spent his high school years at Captain Jack High School. He went on to Juniata College where he graduated with a B.S. in Physical Chemistry and found his sweetheart. He married Helen Schmidlen immediately after graduating. Together they had two children, Debra and Kurt.
Drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Bill served his time at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. His first job after the Army was in Lancaster, PA with Armstrong Flooring. He stayed with the company for more than 30 years as a product development chemist.
Retirement allowed Bill to pursue his passions for wood carving, gardening, and playing duplicate bridge. He joined his wife as an active community volunteer, especially with their college and conservation of natural resources. An avid fly fisherman, Bill was happiest when he was thigh-deep in a clear stream casting out for brook trout. His fishing stories were legendary.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bill is survived by his daughter, Debra Adams (Joe Costello) of Alta, WY; his son, Kurt Adams of Lancaster; and one grandson, Sean McGregor of Linn Grove, IA.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring when the fishing is better and the tales can be taller.
